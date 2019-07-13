Govt. approves plan to restructure budget under US sanctions

The plan is comprised of four parts, that is, “sustainable revenue resources”, “effective expenditure”, “promoting stability, development and justice” as well as “fundamental modifications of budgetary system”.

The plan was generally approved by the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination, a supervisory governmental body, presided by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The modifications are aimed at reducing the country’s dependence on petrodollars, promoting economic stability under the umbrella term “resistance economy”, ordered by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The council will later study the priorities. Iran is pressing to reduce its dependence on oil sales, especially after the US reimposed sanctions on the country last year.

