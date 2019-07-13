It's high time countries stop carrying out US illogical requests: Iran

“It’s high time that countries stop carrying out the US illogical requests,” tweeted Iranian government Spokesman Ali Rabeie on Saturday.

He called on the UK to “understand that sending a warship to the Persian Gulf can’t guarantee security”.

He was referring to the fact that a British warship escorted a British tanker in the Persian Gulf a few days ago.

The spokesman stressed that security is obtained only through diplomacy and mutual respect.

The UK Marina seized a Panama-flagged tanker, carrying Iranian oil, in international waters off the coast of Gibraltar a few days ago.

Iran has urged the UK to release the ship immediately.

