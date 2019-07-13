14 July 2019 - 02:19
Journalist ID: 2013
News Code 83394269
0 Persons

It's high time countries stop carrying out US illogical requests: Iran

It's high time countries stop carrying out US illogical requests: Iran

Tehran, July 14, IRNA - Iran has urged world countries to stop abiding by the US instructions about other nations after the UK seized an oil tanker in the international waters in the Strait of Gibraltar two weeks. 

“It’s high time that countries stop carrying out the US illogical requests,” tweeted Iranian government Spokesman Ali Rabeie on Saturday. 

He called on the UK to “understand that sending a warship to the Persian Gulf can’t guarantee security”. 

He was referring to the fact that a British warship escorted a British tanker in the Persian Gulf a few days ago. 

The spokesman stressed that security is obtained only through diplomacy and mutual respect. 

The UK Marina seized a Panama-flagged tanker, carrying Iranian oil, in international waters off the coast of Gibraltar a few days ago. 

Iran has urged the UK to release the ship immediately.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 9 =