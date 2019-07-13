EU's Mogherini supports Iraq's peace proposal over US-Iran tension

Mogherini, the EU's high representative for Foreign affairs and Security Policy and European Commission vice president, made her comment during a joint press conference with the Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim during her official visit to the Iraqi capital Baghdad earlier in the day.

"We support completely the idea of regional conference that Iraqi is proposing and the EU is fully behind that and fully ready to support this idea," Mogherini told reporters.

Mogherini said that she held talks with the Iraqi leaders and discussed the need to ease tensions and to pursue means to hold dialogue to avoid serious consequences of miscalculations.

The two sides held extensive discussions on the latest developments in the Middle East and affirmed their common commitment to peace and stability in the region, the statement said.

The two sides also agreed on the need to reduce the escalation of current tensions in the region and warned of their consequences, expressing their common desire to support activities and initiatives to promote dialogue instead of confrontation, it added.

Mogherini also met with the Iraqi President Barham Salih, who confirmed that "Iraq is keen through its international relations to establish peace and stability and to calm the crises in the region and the world," a statement by the presidency office said.

Salih stressed the need to work together to spare the peoples of the region the scourge of war, pointing out the importance of coordination and consultation with the EU on current issues and developments, the statement said.

Mogherini was on her second visit to Iraq since 2014.

Tensions have been rising in the Middle East after the US announced it would send a strike maritime group to the Persian Gulf as a message to Iran. The US has been upping the ante against Iran since May 8 last year when President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

