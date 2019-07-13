Iran, Turkmenistan to revive Atrak Border River

Saravani told the IRNA on Saturday that at the meeting on Thursday, the Border Guards of the two countries in the Atrak region were scheduled to commence the interim reconstruction operations of the destroyed parts, starting from the separation point of the Atrak River’s water between Iran and Turkmenistan in Iran's land.

He added that at the border meeting between Iran and Turkmenistan which water experts were present, the two sides also committed themselves to the dredging of the Atrak River bed.

Colonel Saravani went on to say, “Temporary rebuilding costs for damaged sides of the River of Atrak and its dredging in each side are the responsibility of the same country.

The official noted that in the meeting was also stipulated that the parties will hold a meeting next month in Turkmenistan to amend the boundary line of the Atrak River between the border marker 161 and 166.1, as well as to take necessary measures to deal with the floods of the river.

The Atrak Border Guard Regiment of the Golestan province has the responsibility of protecting Iran's land borders with Turkmenistan in the province, with a length of approximately 350 kilometers, and is headquartered in the city of Gonbad-e-Kavus in the east of Golestan.

The Atrak River is a roaring and muddy flood and with 669 km long is the fifth Iranian river and the longest river in Turkmenistan.

Atrak originates from the mountains near Quchan Mountains and Alborz mountains and passes through the plains of Quchan, Shirvan and Bojnurd and joins several important branches into the territory of the Republic of Turkmenistan and flows into the Caspian Sea.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish