Int’l shipping companies welcome customs’ exchange with Payam SEZ

According to IRNA, one of the most important capacities of Alborz along with its industrial pole is the Special Economic Zone of Payam, which has been operating for many years as the only transport airport and these days after its turning to passenger flight along with such sectors as Customs, we witness the presence of many investors in the zone.

According to Nader Sanaogou Fallah, the Zone's Managing Director, the potential of the region has seen the presence of an investor every two days.

The last foreign private sector's visit of the zone was a China Transportation Company, which was closely acquainted with the capacity and actions taken in the Special Economic Zone.

Mohammad Sadegq Qeblehgahi, Chief Executive Officer of Customs and Goods Transit of Payam Zone in a meeting with the CEO of the Chinese company, while welcoming the international shipping companies to exchange customs with the special economic zone of Payam due to its special advantages, announced the readiness of the customs for cooperation and the establishment of special facilities for the import and export of all domestic and foreign companies in the field of goods transportation.

The managing director and accompanying staff of the Chinese company also visited the covered and open warehouses, passenger terminals and industrial units of the Special Economic Zone, while visiting existing facilities and the export and import of goods through its customs.

