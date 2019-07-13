Iran's university to broaden regional cooperation

Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran Mrs. Rafat Masood in the meeting noted that "the Islamic Republic of Iran is the center of knowledge, science and art, and such personalities as Iqbal Lahori have influenced the culture of the people of Pakistan".

The Diplomat called for an increase in all scientific and cultural relations between the two countries, and added, "We ask the officials and practitioners of science, knowledge and culture in Iran to introduce Iran to the people of Pakistan and the admission and education of Pakistani students in Iranian universities will broaden the scientific and cultural ties of the two countries so that in the near future we can witness the presence of Pakistani students in Iranian universities, as well as the presence of Iranian students and professors in Pakistani universities."

Ambassador of Afghanistan in Iran Abdul Ghafoor Lewal, for his part, noted, "The Toos area and Mashad city are familiar to the people of Afghanistan, and I am proud to be present at the Ferdowsi University of Mashad today.”

Lewal added, "Ferdowsi University of Mashad has achieved great scientific, research and cultural capabilities and I am glad that over 30 percent of the international students of this university are from Afghanistan. These students are Afghanistan's ambassadors of science and culture in Iran."

He stated that Afghan students at Iranian universities should be able to understand and learn their scientific teachings and contribute to the development of Afghanistan, and the Afghan government has been working to increase bilateral development of scientific, cultural and international relations with Iran."

Ambassador of Iraq to Iran, also expressed satisfaction at the presence of more than 50 percent of Iraqi students in Mashad, and 750 Iraqi students studying at Ferdowsi University, and said increased engagement with Ferdowsi University in Mashad was necessary.

Sa'ad Jawad Qandil highlighted, “The Ministry of Science of Iraq has highlighted the presence of Iraqi students at the Ferdowsi University of Mashad, which is based on the position of Ferdowsi University in various fields of science and research in the world.”

He expressed hope that the presence of Iraqi students in Iranian universities would enable them to play a role in a variety of fields in science and knowledge, and that it would influence Iraq's growth and prosperity in order to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

