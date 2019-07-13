Iran to attend International 'Brain Bee' competitions

The national version of the event is being supported by Cognitive Sciences and Technologies Council (CSTC).

The event was held with the attendance of over 3,000 students who could advance to second stage.

The final match of the event was held in Iran University of Medical Sciences.

"The primary goal of the International Brain Bee (IBB) is to motivate students to learn about the brain and to inspire them to pursue careers in neuroscience so that they can help treat and find cures for brain disorders," according to IBB website.

"The Brain Bee was founded by Dr. Norbert Myslinski at the University of Maryland in the United States as a neuroscience competition for high school students," it added.

