13 July 2019 - 19:37
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code 83394010
0 Persons

Iran to attend International 'Brain Bee' competitions

Iran to attend International 'Brain Bee' competitions

Tehran, July 13, IRNA – The 5th round of national 'Brain Bee' competition was held in Iran on Saturday in which Kamand Sufi Abadi was selected as Iran's representative to attend the international 'Brain Bee' competitions in South Korea.  

The national version of the event is being supported by Cognitive Sciences and Technologies Council (CSTC).

The event was held with the attendance of over 3,000 students who could advance to second stage.

The final match of the event was held in Iran University of Medical Sciences.

"The primary goal of the International Brain Bee (IBB) is to motivate students to learn about the brain and to inspire them to pursue careers in neuroscience so that they can help treat and find cures for brain disorders," according to IBB website.

"The Brain Bee was founded by Dr. Norbert Myslinski at the University of Maryland in the United States as a neuroscience competition for high school students," it added.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish   

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 7 =