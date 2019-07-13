Eastern solidarity versus Anglo-American unilateral approaches

In response to the recent Anglo-American encounter with Beijing and the attack of Washington and London on the sovereignty of China, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday that Tehran is strongly supporting the "One China" policy and condemns the US-British intervention in the affairs of this country.

Where did new round of interventions begin?

Hong Kong has been witnessing street protests in recent weeks on the review of the suspects' extradition bill to China; moves that led to attack of some of the masked invaders on the Hong Kong Parliament two weeks ago. During the attack, the invaders installed the British colonial flag over the Parliament building.

Hong Kong, now along with Macao, is considered a special administrative area in the People's Republic of China, joined the mainland after 150 years of British colonialism in 1997, but repeatedly, British interventionist positions have provoked the sensitivity of Beijing's leaders.

Earlier last week, the Chinese ambassador to London responded to British statements about the events in Hong Kong and said the remarks, in addition to intervening in China’s affairs, were an announcement of the protection of violence in one of the regions of the country.

In addition to the tension in diplomatic relations between Beijing and London, the US-Taiwan relationship once again led to anger and reaction from the Chinese. Though Taiwan has a different situation with Hong Kong and the Taiwanese consider themselves a national unit apart from the sovereignty of Beijing, China regards Taiwan as an inseparable part of its territory.

Although the differences between China and Taiwan have declined over the past decade, provocative actions of countries like the United States have inflamed Chinese-Taipei (Taiwan) ties many times.

In the middle of last week, concurrent with diplomatic tensions between London and Beijing, a $ 2.2 billion sale of weapons from the United States by Taiwan faced Beijing's intense protest, and the Chinese authorities announced that the deal has violated the agreements between Washington and Beijing on the US not to intervene in Taiwan.

The Chinese have condemned the move, announcing that the US companies selling weapons to Taiwan well be banned.

The joint US-British campaign against the Chinese last week came at a time when the two Western countries formed new and unwritten ties to pressure the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Along with the growing pressure from the United States on the Islamic Republic of Iran to surrender Tehran to negotiate, the British have, in spite of many of their declarations, aligned with Donald Trump government.

Given the state of affairs that can be described as the full economic war of the US and the mischief of Washington partners against countries like the Islamic Republic of Iran and China, the creation of a mutual front is more than necessary. The Iranian tanker seizure in Gibraltar is one of the most visible manifestations of London's cooperation with the White House to exert double pressure on Tehran, and it put under question the matter of the British's general attitudes towards adherence to the JCPOA, attempts to preserve it and previous criticisms of Trump's unilateralist policies essentially.

The Americans, who witnessing the support by some of their partners like Britain, are now more visibly attacking China and they regard this country as their first enemy.

Trump has repeatedly spoken of his desire to get rid of the constraints like Middle East developments and tensions to focus on Asia-Pacific issues, and in particular the containment of China.

One of the main friction points of the Trump government and China is the business realities of the two countries, which the US president sees its continuation of this current situation as a serious threat to his country's hegemony and economic domination.

Earlier this year, the Chinese Customs said its trade surplus with the US reached 173 percent growth, to more than $ 323 billion, the highest in the last 12 years.

This situation and worry about China's economic rise against America have been one of the main factors behind Trump's war on trade with China, as in May, and in the course of negotiations between the two countries, the US president put in place his threat to impose a tariff of $ 200 billion on China’s commodities and warned China that it reciprocates, another $ 300 billion in Chinese goods will face new and double tariffs.

The Chinese did not retreat from the threat, saying more than five thousand US goods worth about $ 60 billion would be subject to tariffs of between 5 and 25 percent.

Increasing the level of confrontation between the two countries as the White House imposes its most severe sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran and intends Tehran to meet the demands of Trump regime through the maximum pressure policy.

Given the state of affairs that could be described as the full economic war by the United States and the mischief of Washington's partners against countries like the Islamic Republic of Iran and China, the creation of a mutual front is more than ever necessary, a situation in which one of its manifestations is Iran's support for “One China Policy”, and it seems that with the joining of other independent powers to the front to confront Anglo-American unilateralism and intervention, it would be possible to stop the aggressive process by Washington and London.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish