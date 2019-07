Iran's Mohammad Sadeq Firouz Pour in the weight category of 70kg, Abdollah Sheikh Azami in the weight category of 79 kg and Alireza Rekabi in 97 kg snatched gold medals.

Alireza Ashkivar in the weight category of 65 kg bagged a silver medal.

At the end of the first day, Iranian squad with 101 points stood on the first place.

