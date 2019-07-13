FM Zarif leaves Tehran for New York

Zarif is also scheduled to visit Venezuela to participate in Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) foreign ministers' meeting, Abbas Mousavi said.

He added that bilateral meetings with Venezuelan officials are on the agenda of Iranian foreign minister.

Zarif will then travel to South America to hold bilateral meetings in Nicaragua and Bolivia.

The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, responsible for coordinating the economic and social fields of the organization, specifically in regard to the 15 specialized agencies, the eight functional commissions and the five regional commissions under its jurisdiction.

