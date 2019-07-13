Chinese official hails Iran-China relations background

Speaking in a meeting with Head of Isfahan Islamic City Council Fathollah Moein, Ling expressed readiness for launching many projects between Isfahan and Shanghai.

Referring to relations between Iran and China, he said both countries will be able to take advantage of language and various tools for reinforcing communication.

Meanwhile, Moein pointed to Chin as an old friend for Iran which has so far maintained cooperation in many projects.

He referred to Isfahan subway as a project which has been started with cooperation of China.

Stressing the fact that a Chinese city has signed sister-hood agreement with Isfahan, he said visa waiver for Chinese nationals is an important measure for developing relation between Iran and China.

