Russian analyst: Iran's reaction to JCPOA, a proper response to political chaos in West

Speaking to IRNA, Professor of the Russian State University of Management Ibyatov Fail said that leading Western powers were shocked as they did not expect Iran to adopt such measures to defend its legal interests.

US has proved its neglectful in observing international rules and regulations by its withdrawal from the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said adding that European partners also tried to deceive Iran.

Ibyatov noted that the European states have not helped Iran sell its oil through the new banking facility named Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX).

This is while they were committed to assist Iran under the JCPOA treaty, he reiterated.

Western countries try to urge Iran to accept the imposed conditions through bullying, he added.

Ibyatov went on to say that despite these sanctions, Iran has taken major strides to develop its high-tech military technology.

Describing as important Iran's steps for increasing uranium enrichment level, he said Iran needs nuclear fuel and enrichment for supplying fuel for Bushehr power plant and Tehran research reactor.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ibyatov described US act to seize the supertanker Grace 1, carrying Iranian oil as violation of the international regulations.

He described the UK act as piracy, against London's international commitments under the JCPOA in line with the country's political aims that minds to win US supports.

In the wake of the news on dispatching UK second warship to the Persian Gulf, the UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs said the UK is not seeking to escalate tensions with Iran.

“The situation is changing every hour, but we are watchful to the ongoing happening,” he said.

SkyNews announced that HMS Duncan, a Type 45 Destroyer, will sail to the Persian Gulf in the coming days after completing NATO exercises in the Black Sea.

It stressed that HMS will not be part of an international maritime coalition proposed by Washington.

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt claimed: “Supertanker Grace 1 was seized for heading to Syria that was a clear breach of sanctions it wasn’t because it was coming from Iran, adding that the UK is after finding a way to resolve the issue.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said London's claims about the seizure of the supertanker carrying Iranian oil are legally irrelevant and urged Britain to free the supertanker as soon as possible.

Mousavi rejected Britain's claim on the destination of supertanker Grace 1, saying that "the tanker cannot harbor in Syrian ports because it is a supertanker.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described the UK act to seize the supertanker carrying Iranian oil in Strait of Gibraltar as piracy, saying it is crystal clear that it has been accomplished upon US request.

He added that the UK vindication in this regard is childish and ridiculous.

The UK should officially announce that it has carried out the US demand, Zarif noted.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish