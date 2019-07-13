Power generation from Mahabad Dam power plant triples

Mahabad Dam is one of the Dams that is located in Iran's northwestern province of West Azarbaijan with the height of 47/5 meters and length of 700 meters near Mahabad city.

"The amount of electricity generated by the release of 125 million cubic meters of water from the dam has been introduced into the electricity grid," said Khaled Rahmani in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Saturday.

Last year, more than 4,000 megawatts of power from the Mahabad Dam were produced, releasing 37 million cubic meters of water, which is due to rainfall and increased water release rates.

He pointed to the rise in electricity generation at the power plant of Mahabad Dam, and said that due to the filling of the reservoir of the dam, the amount of electricity generated from the power plant of the dam will reach 15,000-16,000 megawatts.

This Dam was constructed before the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran by Yugoslavian engineers. The Dam had been built by Gravel with clay core.

The Dam is in the category of High Water Dam of the country and the total input of the Dam in the year is about 339/304 square meters.

The Dam consists of two Francis turbines with the total power of 6 MW (two 3 MW of turbines).

