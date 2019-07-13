13 July 2019 - 15:07
Iran team crushes Finland in cerebral palsy football

Tehran, July 13, IRNA – Iranian national team of cerebral palsy football defeated Finland 12-0 in Seville, Spain.

Iran has lost its first game to the United Sates 3-2, and defeated Ireland 4-1, which sends Iran to the next round.

Iran is to play Brazil on Sunday.

International Federation of CP Football (IFCPF) World Championships are being held from 4th to 20th July 2019 (Seville, Spain) among 16 countries: Ukraine, Iran, England, Ireland, Brazil, Germany, Argentina, Australia, Finland, Russia, Canada, Thailand, Spain, Japan, the USA, and the Netherlands.

