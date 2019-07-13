UNICEF to award best film of Iran's Children filmfest

Based on an agreement signed between Iran's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the United Nations Children's Fund, originally known as the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund's (UNICEF) office in Iran, the global organization is to participate in the Iranian filmfest, Public Relations of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth announced on Saturday.

The international festival in the feature, short story, web series, long animation and short animation sections is slated for Aug 19-26 in central Iranian province of Isfahan.

Ways of mutual cooperation was reviewed in a meeting attended by director of the festival Alireza Tabesh, UNICEF National Ambassador in Iran Mahtab Keramati and Iran's Media Officer at UNICEF Bahareh Yeganehfar.

Following the formation of UNICEF's independent jury board in collaboration with Keramati, all of the feature-length, medium-length and short films of Iran will be reviewed for UNICEF's special prize.

Commenting on the festival's new approaches, Tabesh underlined that the cooperation with UNICEF can contribute to the development of the event's goals, including the creation of a cultural-economic chain and modernization of the child and adolescent entertainment industry, which is featured as web series in this edition of the festival.

Tabesh said the festival and UNICEF cooperation could be continued throughout the year.

Considering the importance of the fate of child labor, he said: "A program has been dedicated to this issue aimed at paving the way for them to watch the festival's films."

In a meantime, the festival's international manager Raed Faridzadeh briefed the meeting about different sections of the festival, including the joint production panel, video library, invitation of international buyers, jury members from different countries and international jury board in two sections of feature-length and short films as well as the animation.

UNICEF's criteria for choosing the best films are as follows:

-A special look to the children and the youth's issues and challenges

-Realism and credibility

-Creativity and innovation in script and performance

-Coherence and unity of the film

-Avoiding to use children as commercial tool

-Free from pessimistic and sympathetic look at the child's character

-Free of violent scenes for child audience

-Take a special look at vulnerable children

-Ethical considerations in the characterization of a child and the youth

-Using the children and the youth in a movie with an active and dynamic character

-Observe technical principles (music + light + image + sound + editing)

-Free from political orientation

