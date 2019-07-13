Law meaningless to US when pressuring countries: Expert

"When the US administration decides to pressure a country through any means, they are neither paying attention to the law, nor are they considering other facts. The goal is to put pressure on Iran whether through sanctions sending drones or seizing tankers," Shireen Hunter told IRNA on Saturday.

Mrs Hunter, an Iranian-American professor at Georgetown's Walsh School of Foreign Service, believes that "Big powers, principally, are lawbreakers".

"[Vladimir] Lenin said, all agreements are made to be violated some day. So they do not care about law, and they refer to it only when their own interests are protected by it," she said.

Iran, last month, shot down a US intelligence drone that had violated the former's airspace. The move was followed by the UK move in seizing a supertanker carrying Iran's crude in Gibraltar. The moves increased tensions in the region, with Iranian officials criticizing Washington and London of breaking international law.

Commenting on the UK policies on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, she said, "The Britain is following the US lead when it comes to the JCPOA, as London in post-Brexit era will be relying on trade with the Persian Gulf states, their preferences will be important to Britain, and the Arab states will fan flames of feud between the UK and Iran."

She predicted that the situation will be worsened after the UK exit from the European Union, since London's interest will get more dependent on the Arab states and the US.

The professor noted that the influence of Israel on France and UK should be taken into consideration.

Describing the Israeli regime as a serious obstacle on the way of improving the relations between Tehran and Washington, she said that the entire US foreign policy, whether the Democrats or Republicans, is at the service of the Israelis.

