Joint production of Sina surgeon robot begins in Russia

Based on the agreement between the two sides, which at the end of the meeting reached the Iranian knowledge-based companies with their counterparts in Moscow, the robot will be built as SKD (semi-complete parts) in Russia.

The construction and mass of this robot are being implemented in collaboration with the Institute for Advanced Medical Technology, the Knowledge Foundation, the Sina Institute of Robotics and Medicine, and the Russian Research and Development Center (R & D).

Sina's robot was unveiled for the first time in the IEEE 2015 Expo in 2014, and has entered the commercialization phase of the fourth exhibition of laboratory equipment and materials.

The robot is designed and developed for remote surgery and consists of two parts, the first part being provided to the surgeon, which can be in another building or city, and the second part that is on the patient's bedside is done by a remote surgeon.

Working with this robot is such that each robot that the surgeon gives to the first robot receives the robot and the second robot copies the same moves to the patient.

In addition to remote surgery, this device also offers other advantages for surgery, it can eliminate tremor of surgeon's hands and minimize the surgeon's movements.

