In the final match, Iran was overpowered by Brazil.

In the first set and second sets, Iran was defeated by Brazil 25-20 and 25-23.

Iranian squad also won the third and fourth sets.

But in the 5th set, Iran was hit by Brazil 15-10.

Then Iran with tow failures was removed from the competitions.

Poland and Brazil as the first and second teams should stand against US and Russia.

