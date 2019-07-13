13 July 2019 - 14:07
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code 83393413
0 Persons

Iran to implement open prison plan for women: VP for family affairs

Iran to implement open prison plan for women: VP for family affairs

Tehran, July 13, IRNA – Iran's Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Massoumeh Ebtekar said on Saturday that the government encourages the Judiciary to implement open prison plan for women having young children.

Use of electronic bracelets and gadgets will help implement the plan successfully, Ebtekar said according to Public Relations Office of the Vice-Presidency for Women and Family Affairs.

On the sidelines of her visit to Shiraz central prison, Ebtekar said there is good cooperation between the Judiciary and the Iranian Prisons Organization concerning the situation of women in prisons.

She further announced that an agreement on cooperation has been signed between the two bodies to train prisoners, teach life skills to them and help empowering them.

"The prison has its own hardship; however, beneficial measures have fortunately been taken to educate and rehabilitate prisoners to return to society."

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 8 =