Sanctions did not affect international ties of Iranian Amir Kabir University

Motamedi told IRNA in an interview that Amir Kabir university has signed contracts after foreign sanctions in belief that the academic community has nothing to do with the US sanctions in a bid to put maximum pressure on Iran.

"The sanctions in the field of science, however, have effects on interactions, and some universities are cautious," he said,

But, the University of Amir Kabir has no problems with universities that have already closed a contract and cooperation is underway.

On the foreign exchange rates fluctuations, he said, "The exchange rates are not so much affected interaction between the two universities, but it affected the quality of cooperation. Suppose we had a joint venture with a foreign university to hold joint courses or student exchanges, for example, it was supposed to be a half course in Iran and a half course in that university. So students should pay a portion of the tuition in dollars, creating difficulty for the student to pay.

Motamedi reminded, however, the flow of money between foreign universities and the University of Amir Kabir still continues, and even new contracts have been signed with the foreign universities.

Amirkabir University of Technology, formerly called the Tehran Polytechnic, is a public research university located in Tehran, Iran. AUT was the first established technical university in Iran, and is referred to as the "Mother of the Engineering Universities"

Opened in 1958, Amirkabir University of Technology has grown to be one of the main spots to study engineering in Iran. As a public institution, it is mostly funded by the state.

Amirkabir University of Technology developed to four campuses and boasts some 14,000 square meters of green space. The main campus is located in the old and busy center of Tehran, and the other three are in the small towns of Mahshahr, Garmsar and the port town Bandar Abbas. The university owns about 250 research and educational labs, as well as a stadium and hosts a range of sports students can join.

Some of the areas Amirkabir specializes in are robotics, advanced textile materials and technology research, energy research, transportation, renewable energy, optics, nanotechnology and environment research. Regular competitions and conferences are part of academic life at the university. Alongside engineering and mathematical subjects, an MBA is also available.

*** Amir Kabir University did not have a contract with a French company

Motamedi also said that the issue was that Iran Khodro Company, in response to a question about the news release quoting him about the cancellation of the agreement between French automobile companies and Amir Kabir University, he said that the news was not properly reflected. It intends to design a national platform in which six foreign companies were involved, and the caretaker company was Iran Khodro Company, and there were two universities from inside the country - Amirkabir University and Sharif University to provide technology transfer.

He added that the contract was signed two years ago and after the open space was created after the deal, and it was a big deal.

