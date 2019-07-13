Family embarks on Iran Tourism taking 400 days

A family from Isfahan decided to go around Iran in 400 days; they started their more-than-a-year long trip 334 days ago and now they have reached Hamedan, which is the de facto capital of Iranian civilization and history.

Travel has always had so special a status in the Iranian culture that Iranian world-renowned Poet Saadi said, "A lot of trips are needed to cook the raw", in Persian language "raw" and "cooked" are metaphoric ways to call someone "inexperienced" and "experienced" respectively.

The Latifis are trying to prove that anyone can go on a tour through time management.

Mr. Mohammad Latifi told IRNA that travel is a must and provides us with invaluable experience.

He also said that they have a plan to travel to 10 countries in their car.

"Some additional visits coming our way, the trip may become about longer than 400 days."

Mrs. Latifi said their aim with the trip is to make public the unknown tourist attractions.

Some tourists visit certain attractions repeatedly, which make their trip less pleasant, she said, adding that they are planning to publish their experiences in the long journey in a book.

Mrs. Latifi said that their trip to visit 10 foreign countries in their car will start the middle of spring next year after they publish their book.

Being away from our kinsmen is sometimes hurting, but our planning and programs, alongside the hospitality of people in different cities, ease it to some extent, she added.

Saying that they have cooking utensils and cook meals while camping, she said they were trying to keep their expenses low so that they wouldn’t be in hot water after they have finished their adventure.

"But we mostly taste local foods."

