Iran, Indonesia to expand judicial cooperation

The meeting was held between Iran's Ambassador to Jakarta Valiollah Nasrabadi and Indonesian Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly at the end of Nasrabadi's mission.

During the talks, Nasrabadi said Iran and Indonesia enjoy constructive and growing relations.

The two countries can share their good experiences in the legal and migration affairs and also in the fight against drug trafficking, the ambassador said.

Nasrabadi further described the exchange of visits between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Indonesian President Joko Widodo as a turning point in promotion of bilateral cooperation in the recent years.

Iranian diplomat hoped that the two countries would sign agreement on cooperation in extradition of prisoners in the near future.

For his part, Laoly said Jakarta-Tehran political, cultural and legal cooperation is at an acceptable level.

Commenting on the draft plan which is to be prepared by Indonesia's parliamentarians, the minister said the plan would serve as a legal ground for extraditions of prisoners after being approved.

