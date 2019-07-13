Nasrallah: Resistance boosting deterrence power

Speaking in an interview which was held on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of 2006 Lebanon War with Israel, Nasrallah said in 2006, Hezbollah had defensive power and now it turned out to be combative.

Developing Resistance missile power and its precision has turned out to be a concern for Israel and Israel is now afraid of Resistance more than ever.

He said that he believes the 'Deal of Century' is doomed to failure and one the most important cause of its defeat is inside the Holy Quds.

Nasrallah said that Lebanon is present in Syria and also attends meetings between Russia, Iran and Syria.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Iran will not withdraw from Syria.

Today, Iran and Russia are closer to each other more than ever and there is no conflict between two countries' forces, Nasrallah said.

Elaborating on the possibility of conflict between Iran and the US, he said Iran will never be the starter of war.

He reiterated that Iran will not also enter direct negotiations with the US.

US sanctions will not bring Iran to its knees, but they will reinforce Iran domestic production.

He also warned Israel of not remaining safe after Iran-US war.

