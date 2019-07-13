13 July 2019 - 08:25
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 13

Tehran, July 13, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Saturday:

** IRAN NEWS

- US suffered another failure at IAEA meeting

- IAEA to turn into US tool for sanctions

- Tehran denies attempting to stop British oil tanker

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran: Nothing produced for US at IAEA meeting

- Iran receives archery silver at 2019 Summer Universiade

- Iran’s IRGC targets terrorists along Iraqi border

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Terrorist dens dismantled

- Russia delivers missile system to Turkey

- Iran fall short against Poland at VNL

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian women gather to mark Modesty and Hijab Day

- “6.5 for One Meter” tops at Hafez Awards

- Karim Ansarifard signs for Qatar’s Al-Sailiya club

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- India bank increases branches to promote trade with Iran

- Non-oil trade with APEC exceeds &31 billion

- 66 percent rise in red meat imports

