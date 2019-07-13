Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 13

** IRAN NEWS
- US suffered another failure at IAEA meeting
- IAEA to turn into US tool for sanctions
- Tehran denies attempting to stop British oil tanker
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran: Nothing produced for US at IAEA meeting
- Iran receives archery silver at 2019 Summer Universiade
- Iran’s IRGC targets terrorists along Iraqi border
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Terrorist dens dismantled
- Russia delivers missile system to Turkey
- Iran fall short against Poland at VNL
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iranian women gather to mark Modesty and Hijab Day
- “6.5 for One Meter” tops at Hafez Awards
- Karim Ansarifard signs for Qatar’s Al-Sailiya club
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- India bank increases branches to promote trade with Iran
- Non-oil trade with APEC exceeds &31 billion
- 66 percent rise in red meat imports
