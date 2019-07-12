13 July 2019 - 03:34
10,700 Iranian Hajj pilgrims depart for Medina

Tehran, July 13, IRNA – Some 10,700 Iranian Hajj pilgrims have so far left for Medina for major Hajj rituals this year, said head of Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization on Friday.

Prior to departure for Saudi Arabia, Ali Reza Rashidian told reporters that all the Iranian pilgrims will take the spiritual journey using flights of Iranian airliners.

Iranian Hajj pilgrims will fly to Saudi Arabia until August 5, he said, noting that some 19 flight stations are operating across Iran to transport Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

All the flights have reached destination safe and sound without delay, he said.

Over 86,000 Iranians will make the hajj pilgrimage this year.

