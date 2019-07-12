Iran backs policy of unified China

Mousavi also denounced the countries' provocative moves in Taiwan and Hong Kong in recent days.

China's Ambassador in London Liu Xiaoming said earlier this week that British government and officials have made statements which are not only considered interference in the Hong Kong internal affairs but also amounts to supporting violence in the region.

Chinese government warned over UK meddling statements regarding Hong Kong and recommended Britons to avoid from interference and violence.

He also reiterated that the Britons should forget that the land was once a colony of them, but the country's officials have yet colonial attitude towards it.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish