Official: Iran ready to launch joint LC with Russia

Speaking in trade-technology meeting in Moscow, Ali Vahdat said Iranian technology and innovation ecosystem have experienced important development over the recent years and have had valuable achievements.

He added that Iranian knowledge-based companies and start-ups have significantly promoted their power in developing advanced technologies like biotechnology, information, communication and nano.

Iranian knowledge-based companies and start-ups are ready to reinforce trade ties and technological cooperation with Russia, he noted.

He also assured Russian side that Iranian companies and start-ups will be supported and guaranteed by Iran National Innovation Fund.

Vahdat also extended readiness for opening line of credit for facilitating and supporting technological cooperation between Iran and Russia.

The event was held with the attendance of Vice President for Scientific and Technology Surena Sattari and Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei in Azimut Hotel, Moscow.

Over 70 Iranian knowledge-based companies are accompanying Iranian vice president in this trip.

