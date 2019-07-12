Envoy: World considers US anti-Iran approach as illegal

Speaking in an interview with ‘Al Jazeera Balkans’, Mahmoud Heidari said US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal which has been verified by the United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 is regarded as blatant violation of commitment which has been slammed in the world.

Pointing to Trump administration’s extremist behavior, he said US unilateralism has brought about concerns not only for Iranians but for the world public opinion, powers and governments.

From the very beginning, the US current administration has continuously breached international regulations and bilateral and multilateral commitments, he noted.

Violation of Paris Agreement, Trans-Pacific Partnership, North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), paying no attention to UN resolutions, recognizing Holy Quds as capital of the Zionist regime of Israel are among issues that have created concerns in the world, Heidari reiterated.

Iran believes that US military and interventionist presence is the cause of problems in the Middle East, he said.

The US cruel sanctions has created difficulties for Iranians namely patients, he said, adding that such kind of sanctions is crime against humanity and is regarded as economic terrorism.

He noted that Tehran is after filing complaint against US illegal act in international courts.

Elaborating on the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), Heidari said one year after US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, the European Union has recently announced that INSTEX has become operational.

This is a good measure but is not enough, he said, urging Europe to implement its postponed commitments.

If Europe wants to be an independent and effective bloc in the world, it should prove that it is able to implement its commitments, Iranian ambassador said.

In response to another question on the possibility of negotiations between Iran and the US, Heidari said it was the US administration which breached the international regulations and left negotiations and now it is again the US that should return to negotiation table if it seeks a logical solution. Negotiation has an undeniable rule which is mutual respect, he said if US respects Iranians, it will see respect in return and if they show anything else they will receive firm response.

Commenting on the possibility of war between Iran and the US, Heidari said the Islamic Republic of Iran has never been starter of war and will not be as well.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish