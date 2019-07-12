Envoy terms self-restraint for reducing tensions as Iran’s priority  

Undoubtedly, feeling responsibility together with building confidence, understanding the situation and also the role of resistance against US unilateral policies should be more supported by other countries, Qasemi wrote in a Twitter thread.

He added that today Iran’s most important bargaining chip is taking advantage of open doors of diplomacy, negotiations, and interactions and listening to ideas of those who are concerned about warmongering and escalation of tensions.

He underlined taking a policy which is based on wisdom, thought and protecting Iran’s integrity.

Qasemi earlier emphasized the fact that diplomacy and negotiations have always been important in Iran's foreign policy, saying French President Emmanuel Macron can play major role in reducing current tensions.

Qasemi noted that political dynamism and diplomatic moves in the framework of the recent measures taken by France is of great position among French elites and scholars in foreign policy field.

