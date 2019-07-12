Interior Minister vows more stable, secure country

Speaking in a meeting with reporters and Bojnord provincial officials, Rahmani Fazli said forces have been deployed to western part of the country and joint cooperation has been established with neighboring countries like Turkey and Iraq.

Referring to western borders as the most important areas in Iran, he said all illegal commutes are being monitored.

He said that more forces have also been deployed to eastern borders, adding that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has allocated $300m credit for installations and equipment for patrolling border points.

The SNSC has appointed IRGC for safeguarding sea borders against smuggling goods, currency and narcotics.

Stressing good relations with northern neighbors, Rahmani Fazli said the safest borders are in north of the country.

Earlier, in a ceremony in presence of Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami, Iranian border-guards were reinforced with new domestically-built vessels.

The Class Heidar vessels are the domestically manufactured prototype of the global class for rescue-and-relief operations at sea.

The technical specifications of the vessels, including the speed, range of operation and the velocity passing through waves have been upgraded.

The vessels are 19.3m long, 4.6m wide with a height of 2.8m.

Some 510 mechanical, facility, electronic, navigation and telecommunication systems have been installed on the new vessels.

