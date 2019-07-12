Oman ready to invest in Chabahar plans

Speaking in a meeting with Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani, Mohammed Al Futaisi emphasized the importance of being active in the maritime field.

Rahmani, who is in Oman, visited industrial town of "Al-Rasil" and delivered speech in a gathering of Omani businessmen and directors at the venue of chamber of commerce.

Meanwhile, pointing to brotherly relations and geographical nearness between Iran and Oman, Rahmani underlined the importance of reinforcing cooperation in transportation and infrastructural fields and presenting facilities for boosting the volume of relations.

Activating Ashgabat agreement and maintaining cooperation in North-South corridor aiming to take advantage of port and rail capacities are among the main topics in developing relations between Iran and Oman.

Referring to Chabahar and Bandar Abbas as capacities of Iran, he said Tehran is thinking about win-win and strategic relations.

He also extended Iran's readiness for presenting facilities to Omani investors and businessmen.

Expressing Tehran readiness to host 18th joint commission meeting of Iran and Oman, Rahmani called for holding business meeting between private sector companies.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian minister emphasized promoting relations in industrial, mineral, investment and exports fields.

During the meeting both sides discussed having access to Central Asian and African markets, reinforcing transportation infrastructures, facilitating trade and removing challenges for Iranian companies in Oman.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish