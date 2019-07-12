British FM: UK not seeking to escalate tensions with Iran

Speaking in an interview with ‘SkyNews’, Jeremy Hunt said: “This is that the situation is changing every hour, but we are reacting to what is happening in measured and careful way and we are being clear to Iran that we are seeking to escalate the situation.”

He added: “We take maritime security very seriously indeed these are primary responsibilities to protect British shipping.”

“I am being briefed whole time as to what is happening,” he reiterated.

SkyNews announced that HMS Duncan, a Type 45 Destroyer, will sail to the Persian Gulf in the coming days after completing NATO exercises in the Black Sea.

It stressed that HMS will not be part of an international maritime coalition proposed by Washington.

Hunt claimed: “The recent that the Grace 1 was seized was because of the destination it was going to Syria that was a clear breach of sanctions it wasn’t because it was coming from Iran, adding that the UK is after finding a way to resolve the issue.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said London's claims about the seizure of Iran's oil tanker are legally irrelevant and urged Britain to free the tanker as soon as possible.

Mousavi rejected Britain's claim on the destination of oil tanker Grace 1, saying that "the tanker cannot harbor in Syrian ports because it is a supertanker.

On the other hand, our question from the British is whether the Islamic Republic of Iran is under the sanction of the European Union?

Is Europe imposing a sanction on oil?

Even if we assume that the tanker was going to Syria, the question still remains that as the EU claims their laws are not ultra- territorial and they will not act against other countries.

They have always been critical of the issue, but now are acting like this on pretext of violating the Syrian sanctions.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described the UK act to seize Iranian oil tanker in Strait of Gibraltar as piracy, saying it is crystal clear that it has been accomplished upon US’ request.

He added that the UK’s vindication in this regard is childish and ridiculous.

The UK should officially announce that it has carried out the US demand, Zarif noted.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish