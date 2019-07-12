Iran, Kazakhstan to boost legal, judiciary ties

During the meeting, Avaei described Kazakhstan as an effective country in the region and as an important neighboring county for Iran.

He also emphasized both sides’ determination for developing legal and judiciary cooperation.

Meanwhile, Beketayev referred to Iran’s great position in Kazakhstan and underlined the importance of finalizing legal contexts between Iran and Kazakhstan and signing the related documents.

Both sides discussed developing legal and judiciary cooperation, implementation of the documents, mutual trips, cooperation in international bodies, prisoners swap, systematic crimes, terrorism, narcotics, supporting human rights, children’s rights, intellectual property and fighting corruption.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish