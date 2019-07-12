13 July 2019 - 01:29
Iran-Russia meeting on knowledge-based firms kicks off

Moscow, July 12, IRNA – The 1st meeting of Iranian and Russian knowledge-based and innovative companies started work with the attendance of Iranian Vice President for Scientific Affairs Surena Sattari and Iran ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei.

Over 70 Iranian knowledge-based companies accompanied Sattari in this trip.

The Iranian delegation is scheduled to hold talks with Russian counterpart.

Iranian firms hope that they would be able to achieve good agreements with Russian sides, to pave the way for joint investment in information technology and knowledge-based companies and to cause developing non-oil exports.

Sanaei earlier said that the knowledge-based firms have presented great achievements in many fields.

