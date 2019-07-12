Iran-Russia meeting on knowledge-based firms kicks off

Over 70 Iranian knowledge-based companies accompanied Sattari in this trip.

The Iranian delegation is scheduled to hold talks with Russian counterpart.

Iranian firms hope that they would be able to achieve good agreements with Russian sides, to pave the way for joint investment in information technology and knowledge-based companies and to cause developing non-oil exports.

Sanaei earlier said that the knowledge-based firms have presented great achievements in many fields.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish