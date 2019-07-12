Russia urges UK to stop building up maritime tension

Zakharova, who was speaking to reporters on Friday, made the remarks in response to IRNA correspondent.

Zakharova expressed concern over growing tensions in the Persian Gulf region which she said have been increased to a maximum level both by the comments and measures of some players.

Noting that it is presumably part of the UK strategy to force Iran to change its stances on certain issues, the Russian spokeswoman said that such measures have never yielded fruit.

She said that those in charge of implementing Western foreign policy and determining the international agenda in the West seem not to be experienced enough to take advantage of the chance of negotiations with Tehran.

Zakharova said that Moscow welcomes efforts by France to mediate between Iran and the United States. However, she noted that there are all the necessary things for improvement of relations between the two countries to help Washington avoiding creating tensions.

The ground is all prepared for mutually respectable talks between Tehran and Washington as Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and US then Secretary of State John Kerry negotiated for long hours three years ago, the official said.

She believed that Iran and the US do not need a mediator for renewing negotiations.

