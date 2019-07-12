China against US unilateral anti-Iran sanctions

Speaking to reporters, Geng Shuang said China has emphasized many times that China’s economic and trade relations with the international community, including Iran, is in the framework of the international regulations.

He noted that China's ordinary relations with Iran are logical and legal and should be respected.

In response to a question whether China will participate in the US coalition to safeguard the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, he said: “As a principled response, the [Persian] Gulf region is of great significance to international energy supply and global security and stability.”

“We hope relevant sides will remain calm, exercise restraint, take concrete measures to prevent escalation and jointly uphold peace and stability in the region,” he added.

Reacting to US unilateral policies as regard maritime conventions and other international agreements, Shuang said the US unilaterally pulled out of Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but it requested the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to hold extraordinary meeting to discuss Iran reduction of its commitments under the nuclear deal.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jvad Zarif said the recent meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors proved the fact that the US is in isolation.

Despite the US had pulled out of Iran nuclear deal and has resumed sanctions against Iran, the IAEA Board of Governors held an extraordinary meeting upon Washington’s request to discuss Iran decision to reduce some of its commitments under the nuclear deal.

