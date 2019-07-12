IRGC bombards terrorists’ positions in KRG borders

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack from western and northwestern Iran and killing IRGC forces and the terrorists’ attempts to create insecurity in West Azarbaijan and Kordestan and after warning KRG officials to prevent terrorist groups from using common borders, the IRGC Ground Forces have targeted active positions and the areas for training terrorists, the statement reads.

According to the IRGC statement, the missile, drone and artillery units if the IRGC have targeted the terrorists’ positions and killed a lot of terrorists.

The IRGC also disclosed terrorists’ attempts to take advantage of rural people and using them as human shield and urged Kurdish people to distance from terrorists’ positions.

A terrorist team was dismantled by Najaf Ashraf Base of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in the western Iranian city of Javanrood, an announcement said on Thursday.

The terrorist team affiliated to the global arrogance was to infiltrate into Iran to perform sabotage operations, the Najaf Ashraf's public relations office said.

The members of the terrorist team were arrested after a conflict in Javanrood in western Iranian province of Kermanshah, the announcement added.

The Iranian forces found large number of weapons and communications equipment from the terrorists while one of the IRGC base's forces was killed during the conflict.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish