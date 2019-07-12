Iranians unanimous to reduce nuclear undertakings: Senior cleric

Seddiqi made the remarks addressing a large crowd of worshippers in the Iranian capital on Friday.

Just a year after the US exit from the multinational accord in May 2018, Iran announced it will suspend some of its commitments under the deal. The country said it will no longer send its surplus uranium and heavy water to foreign countries.

Iran also warned that it will carry out further suspensions of its nuclear commitments if the other parties to the deal fail to take practical steps to honor their pledges after 60 days.

Iran says its measures are in line with Articles 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal, and argues that it aims to save the deal that has been already breached by the US.

After the end of the 60-day deadline, Iran took its second step in suspending some nuclear commitments and said it has surpassed the 3.67% limit for nuclear enrichment.

Noting that international regulations are to help promote international security, Hojjatoleslam Seddiqi said that the US violated Iran nuclear deal although the deal was an unbalanced accord from the very beginning.

He said that even before the US exit from Iran nuclear deal by Trump, the Americans had intensified sanctions on Tehran and refused to fulfill their commitments under the deal while former president Barack Obama was still in office.

Citing a remark by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who had said if the US tears up the deal, Iran will set it on fire, the senior cleric said that there was no room to give them another chance.

Now it is more than a year that the US has violated the deal and European parties to the deal not even have failed to fulfill their commitments, but they are also following the US lead, Hojjatoleslam Seddiqi said.

He said that Iran’s first step is to increase the level of nuclear enrichment, adding that the level will be increased to 20% or any level that the country needs.

