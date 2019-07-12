Recent meeting of IAEA’s Board of Governors lesson for US: Russia

Maria Zakharova on Thursday, referring to the recent meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the request of the United States to review Iran's nuclear deal with Iran, highlighted, "We all know that US policy is based on the maximum pressure on Iran based in which it may perhaps be able to make the people of this country against its own government and create a change in Iran's ruling body.”

The Russian diplomacy spokeswoman, hailing the IAEA's professional and neutral approach to the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the Nuclear Agreement with Iran, said that the commitment of all parties to their obligations is a guarantee of survival and fulfillment of the JCPOA, and Russia wants all parties to act on treaties and their obligations.

"Washington's position is not only not supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), it is criticized seriously; the main reason for the tensions over Iran's nuclear deal is the US policy of changing power in Iran," she said.

Zakharova went on to say, “The IAEA Board of Governors’ meeting yesterday at the request of the United States was a ridiculous contradiction because Washington a year ago unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal and broke all its obligations, but today it wants Iran to comply with all the conditions of the JCPOA specifically.”

Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday that it is among Iran's legitimate rights to possess unlimited storage of low-enriched uranium.

Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in his Tweeter on Wednesday that the IAEA has announced that the new level of uranium enriched in Iran is 4.5 percent, while it was 3.67 percent earlier.

He added that this uranium with such a low level of concentration has nothing to do with nuclear weapon.

The Russian envoy at the IAEA noted that every IAEA members can have uranium with this concentration with unlimited amount under international control.

He argued that the availability of uranium reserves with such a concentration does not pose any risk to the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Following US withdrawal from the Nuclear Deal and its outrageous sanctions against Iran and non-fulfillment of its obligations by European governments and other signatories, Iran on Sunday took second step to reduce commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Europe's inaction in recent months and their failure to launch INSTEX have been criticized many times by the Iran, China and Russia.

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish