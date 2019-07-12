Close Iran, Turkey ties will stop terrorism in region: Official

In an interview with IRNA on Friday, İdris Akbıyık reiterated the very great cooperation between the border regions and expressed satisfaction over its constant expanding.

Referring to the good relations between Iran and Turkey, led by the presidents of the two countries, the Turkish official highlighted the rising relations leads to the development of the border regions of the two countries, and this has clearly been seen in recent years.

Akbıyık stated that 50 meetings of the border coordination between the Turkish and Urumieh - Hakkari had been held so far, underscoring, "At the last meeting held several days ago in Hakkari, various issues were considered, including in the areas of security, culture and commerce, and the good results were also achieved.”

Hakkari Governor expressed his hope that the meetings would continue, and the growth and development of the two sides of the border between Iran and Turkey would be increasingly provided.

At the end of the Urumieh governor and his delegation’s trip to the Turkish Hakkari, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the purpose of the development of cooperation between the two sides.

Iran and Turkey have a total of 566 kilometers of joint border and West Azerbaijan is neighboring with the provinces of AĞRI , Iğdır , Van and Hakkari.

