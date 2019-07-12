Iran, Russia underscore expansion of technology ties

In a meeting with Andrei Fursenko which was also attended by the Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei, Sorena Sattari explored ways of developing bilateral cooperation in the field of technology.

"Fortunately, cooperation between the two countries in the field of technology is developing rapidly, and with the implementation of the bilateral agreements and we will witness a significant leap in this area," said Sattari, referring to deep-seated relations between Iran and Russia in all areas.

He said that science and technology are driving economic, industrial, agricultural and medical development, adding that the expansion of Iran-Russia technological cooperation could lead to the progress of the two countries in different areas.

Andrei Fursenko for his part pointed to the need for the two countries to gain access to the know how of the designing and production of agricultural, industrial and medical equipment and stated that the Iranian and Russian knowledge-based companies should strengthen their cooperation in order to achieve this goal.

The senior assistant to the Russian president in science and technology said the way to deal with US and Western sanctions is dominance on the knowledge and technology, underling, "The will of the Russian president is on convergence with the Islamic Republic of Iran and strengthening of technological cooperation with Tehran."

Sattari is in Russia to meet with Russian officials and visit the Russian International Exhibition of Digital Products and Knowledge Foundation "Innoprom 2019" since Wednesday.

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish