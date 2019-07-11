12 July 2019 - 01:26
Turkey hails Iran's stance on coup in country

Tehran, June 11, IRNA – Turkish Embassy in Tehran in a statement on Thursday hailed Iran's stance vis-à-vis the coup d'etat carried out in Turkey, saying that Islamic Republic of Iran did not provide elements of the coup to take root in Iran and did not undertake activities against Turkey from there.

The statement further noted, "We commemorate third anniversary of neutralizing coup against Turkey's democracy and independence on July 15 Day of National Unity and Democracy and take pride in the fact that our nation demonstrated a rare struggle for democracy and patriotism."

Coup plotters made an attempt on the lives of the people and bombed Turkey's Grand National Mosque, symbol of democracy, and martyred the country's police forces and soldiers, the statement added.

On July 15, 2016, a coup d'etat was attempted in Turkey against state institutions, including the government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The attempt was carried out by a faction within the Turkish Armed Forces that organized themselves as the Peace at Home Council. They attempted to seize control of several key places in Ankara, Istanbul, and elsewhere, but failed to do so after forces loyal to the state defeated them.

