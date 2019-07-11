Kamalvandi: Iran never violates additional protocols to NPT Safeguard Agreement

The International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) burdens two responsibilities, he said. One of these responsibilities has been defined within context of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) which aims to prevent proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and peaceful use of nuclear energy, Kamalvandi said.

Iran encountered various politically motivated challenges in this end, he added.

The first important issue is disarmament which has been stipulated in article six of the NPT, but regretfully has been forgotten, he said.

The Americans test fire their tactical nuclear weapons, but accept no rules or regulations and even they are not member of any conventions preventing nuclear test fires but threatens others, he said.

Kamalvandi added that in case we mind to expand security round the globe, the best option is to take advantage of Article six of the NPT calling for nuclear disarmament.

Replacement of low-enriched uranium with high-degree enriched uranium will be regarded as a good move in dealing with potential global threats, he said.

