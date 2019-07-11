Iranian minister holds meeting with Omani businesspersons

Reza Rahmani , who is in Oman, visited industrial town of "Al-Rasil" and delivered speech in a gathering of Omani businessmen and directors at the venue of chamber of commerce.

In the meeting, the issues discussed were possibilities, capacities, existing problems and obstacles in the way of continuation of mutual cooperation.

The Iranian minister had a 3-hour meeting with Iranian businessmen residing in Oman in the venue of Iran's embassy and considered their requests and problems.

Iran's Ambassador to Muscat Nouri Shahroudi as well as an accompanying delegation were present in the meeting as well.

Rahmani, who arrived in Oman on Tuesday evening at the head of a high ranking delegation, met with Omani minister of Transportation and Communication as well as minister of Industries and Trade on Wednesday.

1391**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish