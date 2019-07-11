Pakistan’s Adviser urges rice exporters to benefit from Iran market

Dawood made the remarks in a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan's Rice Exporters Association on Thursday.

The delegation thanked the adviser for taking steps for the removal of ban on rice exports to Qatar.

During the meeting, Dawood vowed to increase rice exports from the current $2 billion to $5 billion in upcoming five years.

Earlier Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Rahmani during his recent visit to Pakistan expressed keen interest in importing 500,000 tons of rice from Pakistan.

The minister also led the Iranian delegation at 8th Joint Trade Committee (JTC) two-day meeting in Islamabad.

The two countries had also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

