11 July 2019 - 19:17
Iran chairs board of trustees in ECO Scientific Foundation

Tehran, July 11, IRNA – Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology for international affairs Hossein Salar-Amoli announced that the science minister Mansour Gholami took responsibility to chair board of trustees of ECO Scientific Foundation for next two years.

He pointed to the fourth meeting of the ECO Scientific Foundation hosted by Isfahan University, and said that Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has special capacity to expand regional cooperation in the field of science and technology.

Salar-Amoli underlined the need for ECO member-states' move from resource-based economy to knowledge-based one, adding that the Ministry, as member of the ECOSF, underlined necessity to change activities of the foundation, including move towards joint research projects, sharing know-how inside the ECO region and exchanging academicians.

