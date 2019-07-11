Pakistan hopes all parties to take effective measures to save JCPOA

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan wants all parties to resolve their issues through dialogue.

"Pakistan hopes that all parties to the JCPOA to take effective measures to ensure full compliance to the agreement and resolve all outstanding issues through negotiations within the framework provided under the JCPOA," he said.

Earlier he had said that the JCPOA is a very good example of successful diplomacy and should be kept alive.

Responding to a question about Doha talks, Dr. Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan is happy over the progress in the Afghan peace process.

He said Pakistan's facilitating role in talks has been acknowledged and appreciated. He said we believe in an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution of Afghan conflict.

The foreign ministry spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to support international efforts aimed at bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said Prime Minister Imran Khan is paying a three day visit to the United States from 21st of this month.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the US President Donald Trump will have wide ranging interaction at the White House on 22nd July covering bilateral and regional matters.

