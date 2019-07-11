US hostile policies harming disabled people in Iran

The statement that was published on Thursday reads, "History shows that the policies based on a quest for power among the rulers are one of the reasons of the societies' underdevelopment whose humanitarian and social consequences have not been heeded enough.

"Nations usually measure the costs of the wars with dollars and killed and maimed soldiers, but they seldom measure the costs of the war using every single person's agonies. The real losers of the wars are the ordinary civilian people who are very far from the centers of power and today bear the heavy burden of the economic sanctions that are an effective substitute for military wars."

"Washington's economic sanctions on Iran, in the first step, negated the humanitarian slogans of the US government; you sanction Iran and then, in face of natural disasters, like the recent floods in Iran, you say you are ready to help."

"The dual approach implies that the US statesmen don't really believe in the move and, though they insist on that, they don’t believe in its righteousness."

The statement goes on to talk about the destructive influences and irreparable effects of the sanctions on ordinary civilians, especially women, children, senior citizens, and people with refractory diseases, and the disabled, as well as factory shutdowns, high unemployment among the disabled, inflation, and international rehabilitation organizations' disability to help each other, etc.

The statement added, "If you continue ignoring the Iranian disabled people and their demands, even after you have read this letter that was written with respect and regardless of any political inclination, we will have to file a complaint to the international community against your government and persistently want the intellectuals, and defendants of the human rights and humanitarians to support us."

The writer of the letter, Mohammad Mousavi, is an entrepreneur with a social approach. He established Firooz Hygienic Group in 2001. The factory produces hygienic products for children and has provided thousands of Iranian disabled people with jobs.

To improve the life of the disabled and to defend their rights, he founded the Disability Association of Tavana (DAT) in 1995, which was the most successful non-governmental institute for the disabled in 2018.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish