11 July 2019 - 13:31
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code 83391420
0 Persons

IRGC denies intending to seize UK oil tanker

IRGC denies intending to seize UK oil tanker

Tehran, July 11, IRNA – The public relations office of the fifth district of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' Navy dismissed the US media claims that the IRGC's speed boats have been trying to approach a UK oil tanker.

There has been "no encounters" between the Iranian Navy and any foreign vessels, including the British ones, in the Persian Gulf over the past 24 hours, wrote the IRGC in a statement on Thursday.

The statement added that the IRGC is fully ready and able to "act with precision and power" if receiving an order to seize any foreign ship.

Some western media outlets quoted the US Department of Defense claiming that five IRGC speed boats had attempted to stop a British oil tanker sailing through the Strait of Hormuz. They also claimed that the boats had to retreat after the Royal Navy frigate, HMS ‘Monrose’ intervened.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 1 =