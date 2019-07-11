IRGC denies intending to seize UK oil tanker

There has been "no encounters" between the Iranian Navy and any foreign vessels, including the British ones, in the Persian Gulf over the past 24 hours, wrote the IRGC in a statement on Thursday.

The statement added that the IRGC is fully ready and able to "act with precision and power" if receiving an order to seize any foreign ship.

Some western media outlets quoted the US Department of Defense claiming that five IRGC speed boats had attempted to stop a British oil tanker sailing through the Strait of Hormuz. They also claimed that the boats had to retreat after the Royal Navy frigate, HMS ‘Monrose’ intervened.

