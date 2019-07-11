11 July 2019 - 12:05
Terrorist team destroyed by IRGC in western Iran

Tehran, July 11, IRNA – A terrorist team was dismantled by Najaf Ashraf Base of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in the western Iranian city of Javanrood, an announcement said on Thursday.

The terrorist team affiliated to the global arrogance was to infiltrate into Iran to perform sabotage operations, the Najaf Ashraf's public relations office said.

The members of the terrorist team were arrested after a conflict in Javanrood in western Iranian province of Kermanshah, the announcement added.

The Iranian forces found large number of weapons and communications equipment from the terrorists while one of the IRGC base's forces was killed during the conflict.

